Pakistan: PML-N sweeps by-elections, claims victory on 21 national, provincial seats

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) celebrated as provisional results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed its dominance in by-elections held on 21 national and provincial seats across the country, Dawn reported. Despite the allegations of "record rigging", temporary suspension of cellular services in certain districts of Punjab and Balochistan, and instances of violence, the PML-N has emerged victorious. However, a PML-N supporter lost his life in a clash outside a polling station in Narowal.

The by-polls held on five National Assembly (NA) seats - two from Punjab, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one from Sindh. Additionally, twelve provincial seats were up for grabs in Punjab, along with two each in KP and Balochistan. Repolling in all constituencies of Balochistan's PB-50 (Qila Abdullah) was also conducted separately, as reported by Dawn. According to the provisional results (Forms-47) issued by the ECP, the PML-N secured victory on two NA seats in Punjab, while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and an independent candidate each claimed one seat in KP. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) triumphed on the NA-196 seat from Sindh.

In Punjab, the PML-N clinched ten provincial seats, while the PPP and the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) won one each. KP saw one provincial seat each going to the SIC and an independent candidate. In Balochistan, the PML-N and the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) each secured one provincial seat. Additionally, the Awami National Party (ANP) clinched a provincial seat from PB-50, where re-polling was conducted.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended congratulations to the winning PML-N candidates, attributing their success to the public's confidence in the party's policies. She asserted that the PML-N was the true representative of the people. However, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur alleged that the poor performance of the SIC-PTI alliance candidates was due to rigging. Expressing concerns during a press conference in Peshawar, CM Gandapur lamented that his party faced hindrances in campaigning, opening offices, and conducting rallies. He questioned the discrepancy in voter turnout between the by-elections and the general elections held on February 8, insinuating a case of severe rigging.

In Punjab, the PML-N secured victory on two NA constituencies and ten Punjab Assembly seats, as per the provisional ECP results, according to Dawn. In Lahore's NA-119, PML-N's Ali Parvez emerged victorious with 61,086 votes, while SIC's Shahzad Farooq trailed with 34,197 votes. Similarly, PML-N's Rasheed Ahmad Khan won Kasur's NA-132 with 146,849 votes, defeating SIC's Sardar Hussain Dogar, who garnered 90,980 votes.

Lahore's PP-146 witnessed Rashid Minhas of the PML-N securing victory with 31,499 votes, whereas SIC's Mohammad Yusuf came in second with 25,781 votes. In PP-147, PML-N's Mohammad Riaz bagged 31,841 votes, surpassing independent candidate Mohammad Khan Madni, who received 16,548 votes. Chaudhry Mohammad Nawaz of the PML-N emerged triumphant in Lahore's PP-158 with 40,165 votes, defeating Moonis Elahi, son of Parvez Elahi, who contested as an SIC candidate and received 28,018 votes.

In Narowal's PP-54, PML-N's Ahmed Iqbal Chaudhry secured victory with 59,234 votes, while SIC's Owais Qasim trailed with 45,762 votes. Similarly, in PP-32 (Gujrat-VI), PML-N's Musa Elahi won with 71,357 votes, defeating former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, who contested as an SIC candidate and garnered 37,106 votes. PPP's Mumtaz Ali emerged victorious in Rahim Yar Khan's PP-266 with 47,181 votes, surpassing PML-N candidate Muhammad Safdar Khan Leghari, who secured 34,552 votes. In PP-239 (Sheikhupura-IV), PML-N's Rana Afzaal Husain won with 46,585 votes, defeating SIC's Ejaz Husain, who received 29,833 votes.

Wazirabad's PP-36 saw Adnan Afzal Chatha of the PML-N as the unofficial winner with 74,779 votes, while SIC's Fayyaz Chatha garnered 58,682 votes. PML-N's Ali Ahmed Khan Leghari won Dera Ghazi Khan's PP-290 with 62,484 votes, surpassing independent candidate Sardar Mohammad Mohiuddin Khan Khosa, who received 23,670 votes. Bhakkar's PP-93 witnessed a close contest, with PML-N's Saeed Akbar Khan emerging victorious with 62,058 votes against independent candidate Mohammad Afzal Khan, who secured 58,845 votes. Similarly, PP-22 (Chakwal-cum-Talagang) saw PML-N's Falak Sher Awan clinching victory with 58,845 votes against SIC's Nisar Ahmed, who won 49,970 votes.

IPP's Mohammad Shoaib Siddique secured a provincial seat in Lahore's PP-149 with 47,722 votes, defeating SIC's Zeeshan Rasheed, who received 26,200 votes. In KP, Mubarak Zeb Khan, contesting as an independent candidate, won Bajaur's NA-8 with 74,008 votes, while SIC's Gul Zafar Khan came in second with 47,282 votes. NA-44 seat in Dera Ismail Khan was secured by Faisal Amin Khan, brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, with 66,879 votes, defeating PPP's Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi, who won 21,979 votes.

Mubarak Zeb Khan also won Bajaur's PK-22 with 23,386 votes, while SIC's Dawood Shah emerged victorious in Kohat's PK-91 with 23,496 votes. In Balochistan, Mohammad Zareen Khan Magsi of the PML-N secured victory in Lasbela's PB-22, while Mir Jehanzeb Mengal of BNP-M emerged triumphant in Khuzdar's PB-20.

In Sindh, PPP's Khursheed Ahmed Junejo emerged victorious in NA-196 (Qambar-Shahdadkot) with 91,581 votes, Dawn reported. (ANI)

