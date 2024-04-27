Left Menu

Pakistan court suspends PMAP leader Achakzai's arrest warrant until May 31

A judicial magistrate in Quetta on Saturday suspended an arrest warrant issued against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai at the Gawalmandi police station, Dawn reported.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 23:12 IST
Warrant out for Mahmood Khan Achakzai (Photo/X@MKAchakzaiPKMAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A judicial magistrate in Quetta on Saturday suspended an arrest warrant issued against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai at the Gawalmandi police station, Dawn reported. A candidate for the presidential election, Achakzai was booked under section 448 (house trespass) and section 447 (criminal trespass) in a First Information Report (FIR) registered at Gwalmandi police station on March 11.

In today's hearing, Judge Kamran Baloch suspended the arrest warrant and adjourned the hearing till May 31. A lower court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mahmood Khan Achakzai for not appearing on April 22 in a case of charges of illegal occupation and violation of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), as per Dawn,

While issuing the arrest warrant for Achakzai, the judicial magistrate directed the police to produce him before the court on April 27, as per Dawn. According to Dawn, the warrant stems from a raid conducted by the local administration, the Board of Revenue, and police officials on a plot opposite Achakzai's residence in Quetta, where a security guard put up resistance to them.

However, the officials claim that the plot belonged to the government and that the police had not raided his residence. The PkMAP has alleged that the police raided the house of the party chief who was the presidential candidate without justification and arrested his personal guard.

PkMAP Central Secretary General Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said that a heavy police contingent raided his house "without any magistrate" in violation of the people's right to privacy. He alleged the raid came after Achakzai had exposed rigging in the general elections and his nomination as a presidential candidate by the opposition parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

