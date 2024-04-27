Focus on preventing occupational accidents, diseases: WHO Regional Director Saima Wazed

WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, Saima Wazed on Saturday emphasised the importance of preventing occupational accidents and diseases globally, marking the occasion of World Day for Safety and Health at Work, an official statement said. Addressing the issue and marking World Day for Safety and Health at Work to be observed on April 28, Wazed highlighted the significance of this day in promoting the fundamental right of all workers to a safe and healthy environment.

She also underscored the alarming statistics, citing that nearly 60 per cent of the global population is engaged in work, making workplace health and safety a critical public health concern. Wazed also drew attention to the impact of occupational hazards, stating that work-related diseases and injuries resulted in 1.88 million deaths globally in 2016, with the WHO South-East Asia Region facing a disproportionately high burden of work-related mortality.

The WHO Regional Director also addressed the challenges faced by informal workers in the region, who lack adequate workplace protections and are vulnerable to economic shocks and injuries. Highlighting the emerging concern of climate change on occupational health, Wazed noted how climate-related hazards, including extreme weather events, pose risks to workers' health and safety and limit work output.

Moreover, she emphasized the importance of addressing mental health issues in the workplace, particularly underscored by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought to light the impact of depression and anxiety on productivity and performance. Wazed advocated for effective organizational policies, early detection of health issues, and preventive care to ensure a safety net and increase health awareness for workers.

"The impact of climate change on occupational health has also recently emerged as a concern. Climate-related hazards, particularly extreme weather events, limit work output and duration, and pose risks to workers' health and safety," she said in a statement. "Health and safety also goes beyond physical concerns. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the urgent need to address mental health issues in the workplace. A safe and healthy working environment supports mental health, and good mental health of course enables people to work productively. Issues such as depression and anxiety are pervasive in workplaces, impacting productivity and performance. When left untreated, the economic cost is estimated at US$1 trillion annually," she added.

She stressed the need for collaboration between health and labour ministries to comprehensively address occupational health and calls for non-contributory social protection systems to safeguard informal workers from economic consequences. Wazed also asserted that prioritizing occupational health is essential for achieving sustainable growth, inclusive development, and resilience to climate change vulnerabilities, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals.

In conclusion, Wazed emphasizes that creating positive healthy workplaces not only benefits businesses and organizations but also societies collectively and individuals individually. (ANI)

