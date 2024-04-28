Opposed PML-N's decision to choose "power politics at all costs": Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he had opposed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party's decision to choose "power politics at all costs." Expressing his disagreement with the policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the ruling party's former leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he opposed PML-N's decision to choose "power politics at all costs".

In his remarks on Geo News program "Jirga", Abbasi said, "PML-N chose politics of power at all costs." The PML-N leader said that he was no longer a member of the ruling party, adding that he had resigned from the party. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi resigned from the party office soon after Maryam Nawaz was appointed as PML-N senior vice president and chief organizer in 2023.

In response to a question, former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that he had informed PML-N leadership in 2023 that he would not contest the next election from Shehbaz Sharif's party. Responding to a question, Abbasi said that he had informed the PML-N leadership a year ago that he would not contest the next election from the platform of the Sharifs' party.

Abbasi said, "I did not attend any PML-N meeting after tendering my resignation from the party." He said that he had never approached the establishment. He further said, "We contested the 2002 elections against the establishment." He expressed ignorance over reports that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif went abroad and returned to Pakistan under any deal.

Earlier this month, Abaasi who was Pakistan's PM from August 2017 to May 2018, approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the registration of a new political party. He submitted relevant documents to the electoral watchdog's office for the registration of a new political party. Speaking to reporters, Abbasi had said he provided relevant documents to the electoral watchdog for his new political party which would be registered under the Election Act 2017. He also announced that he would participate in the next elections under the banner of his new party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)