Haryana CM Saini Claims Cong Leaders Feeling Stifled After Lovely's Resignation

Many Congress leaders are feeling ''suffocated'' in the organisation, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in a dig at the opposition party on Sunday, a day after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as its Delhi unit chief.

In a setback to the Congress amid the Lok Sabha elections, Lovely tendered his resignation on Saturday and cited the party's alliance with AAP as one of the reasons.

Addressing a rally on Sunday in Yamunanagar's Radaur in favour of BJP candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency Naveen Jindal, Saini claimed that the Congress' Delhi chief has resigned and in Haryana, many of the opposition party's leaders were feeling suffocated and looking for a way out.

Targeting the Congress, the chief minister said when the party was in power, it only gave slogans and made hollow promises, whereas the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state have delivered on whatever promises it had made.

''BJP's policy is right, intentions are also right and leadership is also right,'' he said and appealed to people to vote for Jindal.

In his address, Jindal said the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country is unmatched and praised the schemes launched by him for farmers, the poor, women and youth.

Jindal joined the BJP last month from the Congress. He was an MP from Kurukshetra from 2004 to 2014.

''You gave me the opportunity to serve you for 10 years. Your blessings are my strength,'' he said.

The BJP leader said India's prestige has risen globally over the years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

