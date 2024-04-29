Pakistan: Two terrorists shot dead by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In an intense exchange of gunfire with the security forces, two terrorists were killed in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Geo News reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). As per the military's media wing, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists; terrorist Faheem Nawaz alias Gandapuri and terrorist Mohsin Nawaz were successfully neutralised and sent to hell," the ISPR stated, according to Geo News. The brief statement issued by the military's media wing stated that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent civilians via target killings and extortion.

It said that a sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's security forces' determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, according to Geo News. As Pakistan witnesses a sharp deterioration in law and order, and increasing violence, the military and armed forces have been actively engaged in actions to eliminate terrorists.

On Saturday as well, the security forces killed a terrorist and injured another in a gun battle in Balochistan's district Harnai, Geo News reported. The exchange of fire took place as the security forces reacted and effectively engaged the terrorists trying to intercept civilian vehicles on Sanjavi Road, it added. (ANI)

