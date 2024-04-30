Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Narayanpur district

A fierce exchange of fire is underway between Naxals and joint security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:41 IST
Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Narayanpur district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fierce exchange of fire is underway between Naxals and joint security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Sharing details of the ongoing exchange of fire, a police officer informed that a joint security team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation.

"The encounter between personnel from the DRG and STF and Naxalites is underway in Abujhmad of Narayanpur-Kanker border area since this morning," the officer told ANI. "We can confirm that all security personnel are safe and the encounter is still in progress," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on April 5, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

The exchange of fire went down in a forest in the Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, an officer said. "The operation was launched on the basis of inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. At the end of the exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, a man, and his weapon were recovered from the spot," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024