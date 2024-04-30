Chhattisgarh: Gunfight breaks out between Naxals and security forces in Narayanpur district

A fierce exchange of fire is underway between Naxals and joint security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Sharing details of the ongoing exchange of fire, a police officer informed that a joint security team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation.

"The encounter between personnel from the DRG and STF and Naxalites is underway in Abujhmad of Narayanpur-Kanker border area since this morning," the officer told ANI. "We can confirm that all security personnel are safe and the encounter is still in progress," the officer added.

Further details are awaited. Earlier, on April 5, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

The exchange of fire went down in a forest in the Kirandul police station limits when District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, an officer said. "The operation was launched on the basis of inputs about the presence of Maoists in Purangel, Badepalli, Doditumnar and Gampur areas. At the end of the exchange of fire, the body of a Naxalite, a man, and his weapon were recovered from the spot," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)