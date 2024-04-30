Seven Naxalites Gunned Down in Clash with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-04-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 12:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel on border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Probe transferred to Mumbai Police Crime Branch
Australian police say Sydney knife attacker may have targeted women
Australian police probe why man who stabbed 6 people to death in a Sydney mall targeted women
Owner of motorcycle used in firing outside actor Salman Khan's house being questioned by Mumbai police