Left Menu

Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf resigns as SNP leader amid political turmoil

In a televised address, Yousaf stated, "I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power."

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:45 IST
Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf resigns as SNP leader amid political turmoil
Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks during a press conference at Bute House (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Humza Yousaf has stepped down from his roles as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scotland's first minister, marking a significant development in Scottish politics, Al Jazeera reported. Yousaf's resignation follows the recent dissolution of the SNP's coalition with the Scottish Greens, a decision that sparked two no-confidence motions from opposition parties, putting Yousaf's leadership in jeopardy.

In a televised address, Yousaf stated, "I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power." The SNP, advocating for Scottish independence, has faced challenges, including a funding scandal and the departure of former leader Nicola Sturgeon last year. Internally, debates have arisen regarding the party's approach to policy, as it seeks to reconnect with voters, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Despite initially expressing confidence in his ability to survive a no-confidence vote, Yousaf's prospects dimmed over time. His attempts to negotiate with other parties to strengthen his minority government faced uncertainty by Monday. Yousaf, Scotland's youngest elected leader and the first Muslim to head a major political party, admitted to underestimating the backlash following the termination of the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

"I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf acknowledged, announcing his resignation as SNP leader. Yousaf's departure triggers the search for his successor and, consequently, a new first minister. The Scottish Parliament has 28 days to endorse any replacement. If a consensus cannot be reached, an election will be called.

During his resignation speech, Yousaf urged for the swift initiation of the leadership contest to identify his successor. He will continue serving as first minister until a new leader is appointed. Born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants, Yousaf emerged as a skilled communicator, tasked with uniting the SNP amid internal divisions. Assuming leadership in March 2023 amidst waning support for Scottish independence, Yousaf faced an arduous tenure cut short after just a year.

"Politics can be a brutal business," Yousaf reflected tearfully, acknowledging the challenges of his tenure. Despite the difficulties, he recognised the significance of his leadership, noting the parallel rise of Rishi Sunak, the UK's South Asian Prime Minister. "I could never have dreamt that one day, I would have the privilege of leading my country," he said. "People who looked like me were not in positions of political influence, let alone leading governments, when I was younger," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India
4
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024