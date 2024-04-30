Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf resigns as SNP leader amid political turmoil

Humza Yousaf has stepped down from his roles as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scotland's first minister, marking a significant development in Scottish politics, Al Jazeera reported. Yousaf's resignation follows the recent dissolution of the SNP's coalition with the Scottish Greens, a decision that sparked two no-confidence motions from opposition parties, putting Yousaf's leadership in jeopardy.

In a televised address, Yousaf stated, "I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power." The SNP, advocating for Scottish independence, has faced challenges, including a funding scandal and the departure of former leader Nicola Sturgeon last year. Internally, debates have arisen regarding the party's approach to policy, as it seeks to reconnect with voters, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Despite initially expressing confidence in his ability to survive a no-confidence vote, Yousaf's prospects dimmed over time. His attempts to negotiate with other parties to strengthen his minority government faced uncertainty by Monday. Yousaf, Scotland's youngest elected leader and the first Muslim to head a major political party, admitted to underestimating the backlash following the termination of the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

"I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm," Yousaf acknowledged, announcing his resignation as SNP leader. Yousaf's departure triggers the search for his successor and, consequently, a new first minister. The Scottish Parliament has 28 days to endorse any replacement. If a consensus cannot be reached, an election will be called.

During his resignation speech, Yousaf urged for the swift initiation of the leadership contest to identify his successor. He will continue serving as first minister until a new leader is appointed. Born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants, Yousaf emerged as a skilled communicator, tasked with uniting the SNP amid internal divisions. Assuming leadership in March 2023 amidst waning support for Scottish independence, Yousaf faced an arduous tenure cut short after just a year.

"Politics can be a brutal business," Yousaf reflected tearfully, acknowledging the challenges of his tenure. Despite the difficulties, he recognised the significance of his leadership, noting the parallel rise of Rishi Sunak, the UK's South Asian Prime Minister. "I could never have dreamt that one day, I would have the privilege of leading my country," he said. "People who looked like me were not in positions of political influence, let alone leading governments, when I was younger," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

