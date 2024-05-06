Amit Shah: Cong, TMC Ignored Terror Attacks During UPA Rule for Vote Bank Politics
PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong, TMC didn't utter a word when terror struck during UPA rule because of their vote bank politics: Amit Shah at Durgapur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
