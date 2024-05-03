Left Menu

Israeli FM calls Turkish FM dictator after Turkey imposes total trade embargo

Katz charged that in doing so Erdogan is "breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements."

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz condemned Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his decision Thursday to end all imports from and exports to Israel, closing Turkish ports to Israeli trade, calling the Turkish President a dictator. Katz charged that in doing so Erdogan is "breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements."

Katz said he instructed the Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry to "immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries." "Israel will emerge with a strong and daring economy," declared Katz. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

