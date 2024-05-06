PML-N leader Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as Balochistan Governor

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail sworn in as the new governor of Balochistan in a ceremony at the Governor House on Monday, Geo News reported. Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, administered the oath to the newly-appointed governor of the province.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by outgoing Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar and provincial Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti. Moreover, provincial ministers, assembly members, political figures and other officials also participated in the swearing-in ceremony of Mandokhail, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician has become the 24th governor of the southwestern province. "The problems and difficulties of the province will be discussed with the federal government. There is room for improvement in terms of governance in the province," Mandokhail said, speaking with journalists following the oath-taking ceremony.

Governor Mandokhail, while commenting on the fencing of Gwadar, said he was unaware of any such development. "No knowledge about fencing in Gwadar. If it is being installed for security purposes, then it is a good thing," he said.

Speaking to Geo News last week, Mandokhail, who is the president of the PML-N's provincial chapter, had said he will serve the country and the nation as a governor, Geo News reported. "I will play the role of a bridge between the province and the Centre," he had said.

Mandokhail was born on December 26, 1956, in Quetta. He did his matriculation from St Francis Grammar School and master's from Balochistan University. He entered into politics in 1974 through student politics and was also the president of MSF.

The politician first contested the election from Zhob on a provincial seat on the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid's (PML-Q) ticket in 1988. He also served as the education minister from 1990 to 1993, finance minister from 1993 to 1996 and home minister from 1997 to 1999.

In 2002, Mandokhail contested the polls on PML-Q's ticket and won. After his win in the 2013 elections, he was assigned the portfolio of three departments -- Board of Revenue, Excise and Transport, Geo News reported. He contested the 2018 elections on PML-N's ticket but was defeated by Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) candidate Mitha Khan.

In the 2024 elections, he contested on PML-N's ticket from his Zhob constituency but was defeated by a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)