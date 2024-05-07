Pakistan: Couple arrested for visa fraud scheme in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency's Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore made significant strides on Monday with the apprehension of two individuals, including a woman, allegedly involved in visa fraud and human trafficking activities, ARY News reported. Usman Ahmed and his wife were detained from different locations in Lahore on charges related to orchestrating a visa scam and aiding individuals in obtaining visas for overseas travel, as per the FIA spokesperson.

Reportedly, the accused solicited substantial amounts of money from victims by promising to facilitate visas, particularly a student visa for their son to Canada, which amounted to millions of rupees, according to ARY News. In a concerning turn of events, it was revealed that Usman Ahmed absconded after pocketing PKR 1.1 million from one complainant, as confirmed by FIA sources.

Additionally, Usman's wife is implicated in a separate case where she allegedly received PKR 5,00,000 from another victim with the assurance of securing a visa for travel to Saudi Arabia. However, investigations have uncovered that the accused failed to honour their commitments and subsequently evaded authorities.

In response to these alarming revelations, the FIA spokesperson announced the arrest of the accused couple and pledged to launch a thorough investigation into the matter, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)