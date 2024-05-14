Left Menu

Kremlin: Dyumin to oversee defence industry, Patrushev to handle shipbuilding

Patrushev is a close Putin ally who previously served as secretary of the Security Council. In that position he has been replaced by Sergei Shoigu, whom Putin unexpectedly removed as defence minister on Sunday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:41 IST
Kremlin: Dyumin to oversee defence industry, Patrushev to handle shipbuilding
  • Country:
  • Russia

Newly promoted Kremlin aide Alexei Dyumin will oversee the defence industry and Nikolai Patrushev will have a remit for shipbuilding, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said on Tuesday. Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin will have a mandate including economic issues as well as transport, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Referring to Patrushev's appointment, Peskov said shipbuilding was a big complex, strategic sector where his experience would play a big role. Patrushev is a close Putin ally who previously served as secretary of the Security Council.

In that position he has been replaced by Sergei Shoigu, whom Putin unexpectedly removed as defence minister on Sunday. Peskov said Shoigu had a wide range of tasks in his new role that were of great importance to Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024