Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf not holding talks with anyone, says party leader Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser said that his party was neither holding any talks with any political party nor speaking to anyone else through backdoor channels, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. Speaking to Geo News, Qaiser said, "We are not talking to anyone, not even via backdoor channels." Pakistan former National Assembly speaker's remarks come after party has time and again expressed willingness to hold talks with anyone except for three parties in the ruling coalition - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Asad Qaiser said that May 9 incidents were used as an excuse to target PTI, Geo News reported. He said, "A fake government was formed by benefiting one party, however, we will not back out from our stance," adding that Pakistan will move forward when there is a rule of law. Qaiser's remarks come as Pakistan's military has stated that there will be no talks with the planners and abettors of the May 9 riots. Notably, protests erupted in Pakistan after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested outside Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, 2023.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters caused damage to public and private properties and even targeted military installations in various parts of Pakistan. Earlier on May 7, Inter-Services Public Relations Director General (ISPR DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said all political leadership and forces were respectable. However, no talks were possible with political groups and leaders who target their own armed forces, create hatred between people and armed forces.

Chaudhry said such elements were left with no option but to sincerely apologise to Pakistan and commit to give up politics of hatred and initiate constructive politics, according to Geo News report. He said, "We cannot talk with such groups which spread anarchy in the country and create gulf and hatred between people and armed forces."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee has called the recent press conference by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director general "unconstitutional and illegal," Pakistan-based Dawn reported. PTI core committee said security agencies should stop the "absurd tradition of interfering in politics". According to PTI central media department's official announcement, the PTI's top leadership "unanimously rebuffed" the ISPR DG's demand for an apology. It said that "propaganda" was being conducted against the PTI under the guise of a "false flag operation" on May 9, 2023. (ANI)

