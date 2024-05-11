Pakistan: 28 cases of enforced disappearances reported in Balochistan in April

A total of 28 cases of enforced disappearances were reported across Balochistan and other regions of Pakistan in April, The Balochistan Post reported, citing its investigation conducted into the incidents of enforced disappearances for April. According to the report, nine individuals who had disappeared were later released and reunited with their families. However, four bodies were recovered, identified as individuals who had previously been reported missing.

The investigation conducted by The Balochistan Post report revealed that Mashkay, Kech, and Quetta were the most affected areas by these enforced disappearances. In addition, the report provided details regarding the victims of enforced disappearances. Enforced disappearances have been a longstanding issue in Pakistan's Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported. The disappearance of numerous individuals has been reported in Balochistan and the issue has been highlighted by many activists and human rights groups. These entities have accused Pakistani intelligence and security forces of orchestrating these abductions and extrajudicial killings.

Earlier this week, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain raised the issue of enforced disappearances in the Pakistan province of Balochistan and urged the Pakistan army to change their policy and prioritize the search for the missing individuals. "To the army commanders, I implore you to reconsider your policy and prioritize the search for the missing individuals. Let us engage in dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to this urgent issue," he said during his latest ideological session on a video-sharing app, highlighting the severity of forced disappearances affecting Baloch and other ethnic communities in Pakistan.

MQM founder asked, "The anguish of families with missing loved ones is unimaginable. Put yourself in their shoes - how would you feel if your own brother or son was taken away without explanation, subjected to torture and violence?" Altaf Hussain stated that the leaders in Pakistan must empathize with the pain of these innocent mothers and families, and ensure that those who are missing are brought before the law for a fair trial. (ANI)

