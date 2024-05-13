Nepal PM inducts new Health Minister, hours after former quits

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inducted Pradip Yadav from the newly formed Janata Samajbadi Party on board the cabinet after former minister quit the government and withdrew support. Later on Monday, Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Health Minister at a ceremony held at Nepal President's office.

Pradip Yadav, deputy General Secretary of Janata Samajbadi Party, has now replaced Upendra Yadav, who on Monday morning had quit the government and withdrew the support. Alongside, the new Health Minister, Nepal PM Dahal, administered the oath of office of secrecy to State Minister for Health and Population Hasina Khan, the President's Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the party recommended their names to the prime minister for appointment. The party also recommended Ranju Jha for the appointment as a minister. However, her appointment is uncertain, as no ministerial portfolio is vacant now. Nawal Kishor Shah Sudi from the same party is currently Nepal's Minister for Forest and Environment. Last week, a group of leaders led by Ashok Rai split the Upendra Yadav-led party to form the Janata Samajbadi Party. (ANI)

