UAE: Abdullah bin Zayed discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with Slovenian Deputy PM, Foreign Minister

Dubai [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today welcomed Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, to Abu Dhabi to discuss the strong ties of friendship between the two countries. The two top diplomats explored ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in a range of areas that serve the mutual interests of both countries and their peoples.

The discussions focused on deepening joint cooperation in various vital sectors, including economy, trade, and investment, with Sheikh Abdullah reaffirming the distinguished relations between the UAE and Slovenia and their shared commitment to utilising all available opportunities to further strengthen these ties in support of the two countries' plans to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of intensifying international collective action to achieve a sustainable ceasefire that ensures the enhancement of the humanitarian response to civilians in the Gaza Strip and ensures the security and safety of all civilians. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)