Left Menu

UAE: 'Jaywan' poised to generate savings of up to AED1 billion

Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), affirmed that the national domestic card scheme, Jaywan, is poised to generate substantial financial savings for numerous companies and retailers across the country, amounting to AED 1 billion compared to conventional cards such as Visa and MasterCard.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 11:16 IST
UAE: 'Jaywan' poised to generate savings of up to AED1 billion
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 15 (ANI/WAM): Abdulaziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), affirmed that the national domestic card scheme, Jaywan, is poised to generate substantial financial savings for numerous companies and retailers across the country, amounting to AED 1 billion compared to conventional cards such as Visa and MasterCard. During remarks made at a meeting hosted by the UAE Banks Federation in collaboration with local and international media at the Mashreq Bank headquarters in Dubai, Al Ghurair elaborated on the cost efficiency of Jaywan. He highlighted that the adoption of this system and the utilization of new cards would significantly reduce expenses for businesses. Consequently, it is anticipated to save companies and retailers between AED 600 million and AED 1 billion, factoring in pricing or discount fees relative to current card schemes.

Al Ghurair noted that banks are unable to replace more than 10 million cards simultaneously. As a result, the implementation of the Jaywan direct debit card, designed for local in-store transactions, will occur progressively. Customers will receive the new card upon renewal, ensuring a seamless transition. Moreover, he emphasised that while customers may opt for another international card based on personal preference, the new Jaywan card will be recognized across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and numerous other countries through bilateral agreements. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024