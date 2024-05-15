Left Menu

Slovak PM Robert Fico wounded in shooting incident

date 2024-05-15

Four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting after a government meeting in Handlova on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova, according to The Slovak Spectator.

Slovak PM Robert Fico. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
Four-time Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico was wounded in a shooting incident on Wednesday (local time) in Handlova and has been hospitalised, reported The Slovak Spectator. The incident took place after a government meeting in Handlova.

Handlova is notably a mining town in the Trencin Region of Slovakia, where, the shooter fired at PM Fico, outside the cultural house, where a government meeting was held. Multiple gunshots were heard during Fico's conversation with his supporters outside the building, and sometime later Fico, while he was shot, fell to the ground, The Slovak Spectator reported.

Following the shooting in Handlova, pro-Russian Smer MP Lubos Blaha in Bratislava has suspended today's parliament session. He further accused the opposition of being responsible for the shooting. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

