JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman demands dismissal of govt, fresh polls "without interference of establishment"

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded that the ruling coalition be dismissed and fresh elections called for without the "interference of establishment", ARY News reported. Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said his party would fully support the environment for negotiations 'if created', noting that it was not possible for the establishment to be both the "servant and the ruler".

Rehman said the mindset that nothing can happen without the establishment's consent needs to change, according to the report. Rehman claimed the incumbent government is 'weak' as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is not part of the cabinet, adding that his party had already launched a movement against the regime.

"They (the government) cannot deliver in current circumstances," the JUI-F chief said. Also expressing concerns over the country's economic plight and prolonged fiscal distress of the people, Rehman said Pakistan's budget was in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Claiming that the incumbent government was not a democratic set-up, the JUI-F chief said it was, rather, a group of individuals who have been handed power. Raising fresh questions over the integrity of the general elections in February, he alleged that the candidates were bribed and assemblies sold according to ARY News.

He labelled the entire system as 'corrupt' while lamenting the political culture of seeking power and positions, stating that this is not politics. Expressing confidence that the people were with him, Rehman said they would vote for him should he bid to become the President, prime Minister or chief minister, ARY News reported.

Questioning whether the country was destined to be further consumed by violence and has given up on progress, he said those who are trained to fight cannot lead the nation. In his first National Assembly speech, the JUI-F chief questioned the 'legitimacy' of the incumbent parliament, saying that they have compromised on principles and "sold the democracy".

Underscoring that the 2018 elections were rigged and the people gathered and protested against it, Rehman said rigging in the 2024 elections was even more shameful as it resulted in bringing 'fake representatives' to power, ARY News reported. (ANI)

