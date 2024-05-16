Left Menu

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman demands dismissal of govt, fresh polls "without interference of establishment"

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded that the ruling coalition be dismissed and fresh elections called for without the "interference of establishment", ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:56 IST
JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman demands dismissal of govt, fresh polls "without interference of establishment"
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded that the ruling coalition be dismissed and fresh elections called for without the "interference of establishment", ARY News reported. Addressing a press conference, the JUI-F chief said his party would fully support the environment for negotiations 'if created', noting that it was not possible for the establishment to be both the "servant and the ruler".

Rehman said the mindset that nothing can happen without the establishment's consent needs to change, according to the report. Rehman claimed the incumbent government is 'weak' as the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is not part of the cabinet, adding that his party had already launched a movement against the regime.

"They (the government) cannot deliver in current circumstances," the JUI-F chief said. Also expressing concerns over the country's economic plight and prolonged fiscal distress of the people, Rehman said Pakistan's budget was in the hands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Claiming that the incumbent government was not a democratic set-up, the JUI-F chief said it was, rather, a group of individuals who have been handed power. Raising fresh questions over the integrity of the general elections in February, he alleged that the candidates were bribed and assemblies sold according to ARY News.

He labelled the entire system as 'corrupt' while lamenting the political culture of seeking power and positions, stating that this is not politics. Expressing confidence that the people were with him, Rehman said they would vote for him should he bid to become the President, prime Minister or chief minister, ARY News reported.

Questioning whether the country was destined to be further consumed by violence and has given up on progress, he said those who are trained to fight cannot lead the nation. In his first National Assembly speech, the JUI-F chief questioned the 'legitimacy' of the incumbent parliament, saying that they have compromised on principles and "sold the democracy".

Underscoring that the 2018 elections were rigged and the people gathered and protested against it, Rehman said rigging in the 2024 elections was even more shameful as it resulted in bringing 'fake representatives' to power, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024