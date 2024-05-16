Pakistan: Kashmiri journalist Ahmed Farhad allegedly abducted by security agencies

There is no information regarding the whereabouts of Kashmiri journalist Ahmed Farhad, who was reportedly abducted from his residence in Islamabad by security forces on Wednesday. Farhad hails from the Bagh area of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and is known for his reporting on the recent unrest in the region.

During a protest rally held in Islamabad, Farhad's wife made a heartfelt appeal, urging all Kashmiris and the Joint Awami Action Committee to raise their voices for his immediate release. She stated, "Violent protests were happening in PoJK, and Ahmed Farhad reported on the incident. He was very vocal about the situation in PoJK. I urge all Kashmiris and the Joint Awami Action Committee to raise their voices for his immediate release."

The journalist's abduction has further heightened tensions in the already unstable region, plagued by political instability and human rights concerns. Adding to the distressing situation, PoJK human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza revealed to ANI that Internet services remain suspended in Muzaffarabad. There have also been reports of numerous individuals being apprehended under charges of inciting unrest, damaging public property, and participating in riots.

Mirza further disclosed that the PoJK government is allegedly formulating a comprehensive crackdown plan against those believed to have orchestrated the recent civil disobedience movement. This movement was ignited by grievances over taxes imposed on electricity bills and reductions in subsidies, prompting widespread dissent among the local population.

Expressing deep concern over the potential escalation of tensions, Mirza cautioned that repression by authorities could provoke violent clashes between the government and the civilian populace. The volatile situation in PoJK continues to raise alarms within the international community, with calls for immediate de-escalation and respect for human rights gaining momentum. The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) also expressed concern over the abduction of Ahmed Farhad Shah and issued an urgent appeal for his release.

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the chairman of the UKPNP, and other senior leaders of the party said in a statement, "The abduction and enforced disappearance of Ahmed Farhad Shah is a deplorable attempt to silence the voice of oppressed Kashmiris. Ahmed Farhad has been an advocate against enforced disappearances, yet today he has been forcibly disappeared." As Ahmed Farhad's fate hangs in the balance, his abduction serves as a stark reminder of the perils faced by journalists operating in conflict zones and the urgent need to safeguard press freedom in regions marred by political turmoil. (ANI)

