Ladakh announces second edition of 'land art exhibition' from June 1

Ladakh announces its second edition of Asia's highest contemporary land art group exhibition on Thursday, set to commence from June 1 to 11 at the picturesque Disko Valley Bike Park. "The exhibition, titled "The Future of Immersive Land Art/Immersive Land Art and the Future," for 2024, this event promises an exhilarating blend of creativity, culture, and environmental consciousness," the German Embassy in New Delhi said in a press release.

"The exhibition will be open to the public from June 6 and there will be school workshops from June 1-5," the release added. Building on the tremendous success of its inaugural edition in August 2023, which was recognised as one of the leading global exhibitions integrating cultural and natural elements and fostering a more expansive and conscious art community, sa edition two is set to establish new standards in immersive art experiences. With a thematic focus on "climate optimism," it aims to spark meaningful dialogues and actions towards a sustainable future.

This year's edition boasts an enriched lineup of site-specific art installations and sculptures, meticulously crafted from locally sourced discarded, renewable, or reusable materials. In addition to showcasing breathtaking artworks, the event will also feature engaging school outreach programmes, curated artist film screenings by the Dharamshala International Film Festival, and groundbreaking immersive contemporary performances.

Edition 2 has garnered prestigious support from the European Union National Institutes for Culture 2024, further solidifying its global impact and significance. It is one of only 19 projects worldwide to receive their support. This year's lineup features a diverse array of talented artists, including Manisha Gera Baswani, Kunzes Angmo, Tsetan Angmo, Zarina Parveen, Kundan Gyatso, Stanzin Tsepel, Tsering Youdol, Urgain Zawa, Li Actuallee, Viola Borden, Doyel Joshi, Neil Ghose Basler, Omaggio Performing Company, Margherita Moscardini, Raghav and Ansh Kumar, Angelina Kumar, Ramon De Marco, Ikshit Pande, Jasmeet Dhillon, and Laurent Ziegler. "To work at a height over 3,600m with so many thought-provoking artists and collaborators is really an uplifting experience in promoting dignity, environmental protection and dialogue. We are delighted to support sa in setting a new and innovative exhibition standard", stated Michael Pal, President, EUNIC New Delhi.

A unique collaboration with the Austrian public arts institution, Museum in Progress, adds an international dimension to the exhibition through their 'Raising Flags' series. Alois Herrmann and Kaspar Muhlemann Hartl, who head the museum, shared, "Raising flags is an outdoor project that is constantly changing and expanding at different locations. The wind makes the flag artwork visible, while simultaneously, the flags reveal the movement of the wind. This creates an unusual art experience within public spaces." The series features works by renowned artists such as Minerva Cuevas, Shilpa Gupta, Samson Kambalu, Agnieszka Kurant, Christian Robert-Tissot, Eva Schlegel, Grazia Toderi, and Erwin Wurm.

Adding to the innovative lineup, Royal Enfield is supporting an Artist Residency dedicated to sustainable textile art for the first time. As part of its CSR initiative, Royal Enfield Social Mission's textile conservation project, the Himalayan Knot, is an ongoing collaborative effort to bring together Himalayan communities, conservation specialists, craftspeople, and designers to conserve pastoral lands, safeguard the living heritage, and preserve local livelihoods.

In line with this commitment, the art residency encourages collaboration between a textile artist and local practitioner, highlighting Ladakh's rich fibre culture. "Royal Enfield's Social Mission works with over 50 Himalayan communities, primarily youth, to build resilience in communities and landscapes in light of climate change.

This second edition of sa promises an immersive and thought-provoking experience, celebrating creativity, culture, and sustainability in the breathtaking landscapes of Leh, Ladakh. (ANI)

