Left Menu

Bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza Strip: IDF

The three Israelis had attended the Supernova Music Festival near Re'im on October 7 and had sought refuge in the nearby Mefalsim area after the attack had begun

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:54 IST
Bodies of three hostages recovered in Gaza Strip: IDF
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI/WAM): The bodies of three Israeli hostages were recovered today from the Gaza Strip. Speaking late Friday afternoon, Israel Defence Force Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the bodies of the hostages have been identified as Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk.

Hagari further said the bodies were recovered during an overnight mission on Thursday-Friday conducted by the military and Shin Bet. The three Israelis had attended the Supernova Music Festival near Re'im on October 7 and had sought refuge in the nearby Mefalsim area after the attack had begun. However, according to Hagari, they were killed in Mefalsim by Hamas terrorists, and their bodies were carried to the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on Friday, Hagari said, "According to the credible information we have gathered, Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila, and Shani Louk were murdered by Hamas while escaping the Supernova Music Festival on October 7, and their bodies were taken into Gaza. They were celebrating life at the Nova Music Festival, and they were murdered by Hamas." "We will leave no stone unturned. We will do everything in our power to find our hostages and bring them home. We will not rest until we do this," added Hagari.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 129 remaining hostages, some 40 are believed dead. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024