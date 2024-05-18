Left Menu

Taiwan parliament chaos: Ruling, opposition lawmakers engage in physical scuffles, verbal attacks over controversial bills

Tensions peaked in the morning when TPP caucus whip Huang Kuo-chang engaged in a heated confrontation with DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming and DPP lawmaker Kuo Kuo-wen, accusing them of queue-jumping. Tempers flared as Kuo allegedly pushed Huang's face away in response to the accusations, prompting further escalation.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:47 IST
Taiwan parliament chaos: Ruling, opposition lawmakers engage in physical scuffles, verbal attacks over controversial bills
Taiwan's ruling and opposition lawmakers engaged in physical scuffles and verbal attacks. (Photo/X@Focus_Taiwan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Tensions reached a boiling point within the legislature as ruling and opposition lawmakers clashed both physically and verbally over a series of contentious reform bills, sparking a chaotic scene that persisted well into the night, Focus Taiwan reported. The turmoil unfolded during Friday's legislative floor session, where legislators grappled for over 10 hours with amendments that would grant the Legislature expanded powers. The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan's People Party (TPP) sought to prolong the session to push through amendments to four bills aimed at promoting legislative reforms.

The mayhem followed a fruitless five-hour cross-caucus negotiation on Thursday, leaving unresolved tensions that erupted into full-blown conflict the next day. Adding fuel to the fire, the KMT and TPP had previously bypassed customary committee deliberations, opting instead to fast-track their versions of the bills directly to a floor vote. Ahead of Friday's session, KMT and TPP lawmakers staked out the main gate of the building to prevent their counterparts from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from gaining early access, vying for procedural advantages, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Tensions peaked in the morning when TPP caucus whip Huang Kuo-chang engaged in a heated confrontation with DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming and DPP lawmaker Kuo Kuo-wen, accusing them of queue-jumping. Tempers flared as Kuo allegedly pushed Huang's face away in response to the accusations, prompting further escalation. Despite the scheduled 9 am start, the session struggled to gain traction as DPP lawmakers attempted sporadically to seize control of the speaker's podium, fiercely guarded by KMT counterparts. Amid the chaos, scenes unfolded of lawmakers physically grappling for control, including attempts to jump onto the podium and obstruct proceedings.

As tensions peaked, Speaker Han Kuo-yu's announcement of the meeting's resumption around 6 pm triggered yet another round of scuffles. DPP lawmakers employed procedural manoeuvers to stall proceedings, intensifying the standoff. The confrontations took a toll, with five legislators requiring hospitalisation for injuries sustained during the clashes, including prominent figures from both the DPP and KMT, according to Focus Taiwan.

Throughout the session, cross-caucus negotiations faltered, further exacerbating the deadlock and prolonging the chaotic scenes playing out within the legislative chamber. In a dramatic turn of events, DPP lawmaker Kuo found himself in the spotlight once again as he snatched bill documents from Chou Wan-lai, the Legislative Yuan's secretary-general, in a last-ditch effort to disrupt proceedings.

As the night wore on, the session showed no signs of abating, with lawmakers entrenched in their positions and tensions running high. The protracted standoff underscored deep divisions within the legislature, highlighting the challenges of navigating contentious reform measures amidst heightened political polarisation, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India
4
The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Nature for a Thriving Future

The True Nature of Sustainability: Uncovering the Interplay of Humans and Na...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024