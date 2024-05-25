UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires organises event to promote Zayed Sustainability Prize 2024

Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 25 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires, in cooperation with the Zayed Sustainability Prize, has organised an event to introduce the award, and encourage interested entities in the Argentine Republic to participate in its 2024 edition. Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic, Ramzi Teymurov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Argentine Republic, and Julio Glinternick Bitelli, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Brazil to the Argentine Republic, as well as several officials and relevant entities in the field of education and sustainability from Argentine, participated in the event.

Al Qamzi presented a speech where he discussed the UAE's contributions towards sustainability, emphasising the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to extend the "Year of Sustainability" initiative to include 2024. The initiative seeks to build on the success achieved in 2023, and the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), as well as the announcement of the historic UAE Consensus which has outlined new criteria for global climate action. Al Qamzi introduced the prize which aims to support innovative and inspiring global environmental solutions that have a beneficial impact on individuals and society. He highlighted that Zayed Sustainability Prize was launched by the UAE's wise leadership in 2008, to commemorate the legacy and vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his efforts in the humanitarian field towards achieving sustainability. (ANI/WAM)

