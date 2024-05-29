Left Menu

Israeli advisory committee to examine treatment of imprisoned Hamas terrorists

Terror suspects captured in Gaza are initially sent to detention facilities at the IDF's Sde Teiman, Anatot, and Ofer bases, before being transferred to the Israel Prison Service.

The Nitzan-Magen Prison in the city of Ramla, central Israel (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's top military officer appointed an advisory committee to examine the conditions of imprisoned Hamas terrorists captured since October 7, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Tuesday. IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Herzi Halevi's appointment of the committee comes on the heels of a CNN report in mid-May alleging that Israelis at three detention facilities tortured and mistreated Hamas terrorists detained in Gaza.

Terror suspects captured in Gaza are initially sent to detention facilities at the IDF's Sde Teiman, Anatot, and Ofer bases, before being transferred to the Israel Prison Service. "However, due to the unprecedented number of detainees and the overcrowding in facilities of the Israel Prison Service, many of those apprehended have been held in IDF detention facilities for extended periods of time, beyond what was expected. Meanwhile, allegations have been raised regarding the conditions in these facilities," the IDF said.

Approximately 2,300 Palestinian terror suspects have been detained in Gaza since Israel launched its ground invasion on October 27. The five-person committee will examine the conditions in the detention facilities, assess whether they are in line with international law, and submit recommendations within three weeks.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 125 remaining hostages, 39 are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

