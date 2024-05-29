New Ashdod interchange expected to reduce area traffic congestion

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 29 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Transportation fully opened the Ashdod North Interchange Tuesday. The Ministry said the interchange will offer an additional entrance to the city of Ashdod, while significantly reducing the congestion on Route 41, which leads into Ashdod. It will also improve access to the Port of Ashdod and Ashdod's industrial area and will serve the new neighborhoods in the east of the city of Yavne.

The new interchange is part of the project to upgrade the access roads to Israel's seaports, which has a budget of approximately 5 billion shekels (USD1.35 billion). The project, which has been approved by the National Planning and Construction Council, will connect ports Ashdod and the logistics parks directly to road no. 4 (Israel's Main north/south highway connecting Ashkelon to Haifa), via the Ashdod North interchange. "The opening of the Ashdod North Interchange marks a new chapter in transportation in the Ashdod region," said the Ministry, "and is expected to have a positive impact on the entire region, with an emphasis on economic growth and the quality of life of the residents.

In the future, the new Ashdod North Interchange will be connected to the new Herzl C Road, which will connect the interchange to the ports of Ashdod and allow the passage of truck traffic from Highway 41 to the new road, thereby significantly reducing the volume of truck traffic and leaving more room for private vehicles and public transportation. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)