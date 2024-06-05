Pak: Police investigating embassy official's involvement in accident

The Islamabad police is pursuing details of an embassy official who was involved in a traffic accident that led to a police constable sustaining injuries, Dawn reported, citing sources. A police official informed Dawn on Tuesday that the office of the deputy inspector general of police (Operation) had dispatched a letter to the interior ministry, urging them to approach the Foreign Office to gather information about the diplomat.

In the letter, the DIG requested clarification regarding the official's status, whether she held diplomatic credentials or served in a supporting role at the UK High Commission. Additionally, the inquiry sought clarification on whether diplomatic immunity applied to her. Taqi Jawad, the police public relations officer, confirmed the dispatch of the letter to the Foreign Office via the interior ministry. He stated that legal action against the diplomat would be pursued following the receipt of a response from the Foreign Office, Dawn reported.

Furthermore, he disclosed that a case had been registered against the diplomat at the Secretariat police station. As per the FIR, a speeding vehicle disregarded a traffic signal and collided with a motorcycle rider at Radio Pakistan Chowk. The collision resulted in injuries to the rider, later identified as a police official, and extensive damage to his motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle identified herself as a third secretary at the UK High Commission, as per the FIR. The case was lodged on the complaint of a traffic policeman at the Secretariat police station.

A third secretary of the UK embassy in Islamabad crashed her car into a motorcycle-borne policeman. Amir Dad, the policeman, who sustained injuries, was rushed to the hospital for due treatment, as reported by ARY News. The incident was reported on Monday.

According to officials speaking to Dawn, following the incident, law enforcement seized the vehicle involved in the accident, which belonged to the UK High Commission and was operated by the third secretary. The collision occurred at Radio Pakistan Chowk on Constitution Avenue during a period of manual traffic management due to power disruptions.

The injured constable, identified as Amir Dad and associated with the Security Division, was travelling on a motorcycle from Isphani Road towards Radio Pakistan Chowk when the incident occured. The diplomat, driving her official car from D-Chowk along Constitution Avenue, encountered manually halted traffic from her direction, overseen by an ITP official. Despite this, she proceeded, disregarding the signal and collided with the constable, causing him to fall and sustain injuries, the Dawn reported.

Following the incident, both ITP and local police impounded the car and arranged for the injured constable to receive medical attention at a nearby hospital. A police spokesperson confirmed that the driver was indeed a third secretary at the British High Commission, and the official vehicle was impounded for legal procedures. The diplomat, however, was allowed to depart after asserting her diplomatic status.

The injured constable, Amir Dad, was initially taken to the polyclinic and later transferred to Pims for further medical evaluation, with reports indicating his condition to be stable, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)