UAE: Abu Dhabi Department of Finance hosts 2025 Budget Cycle event

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi organised the 2025 Budget Cycle event, expanding on its crucial position in creating an innovative financial ecosystem that fosters economic stability and prosperity within society. The event attracted noteworthy participation, with over 450 representing more than 60 government entities throughout the emirate, including Undersecretaries, Director Generals, and senior representatives.

During the event, the esteemed participants discussed several innovative and proactive initiatives in budgeting and allocating government resources, which are essential for sustainable economic growth and enhancing the well-being of the community. Valuable insights were shared on the fundamental aspects of preparing the 2025 budget, while upholding the highest standards of meticulous planning and fiscal responsibility, and efficient resource allocation. The 2025 Budget Cycle sets the overarching framework for the government priorities through optimal allocation of resources, diversifying revenue sources, and maintaining a prudent spending policy.

Achieving this goal involves supporting the government's economic and social development priorities, impacting positively on citizens, residents, and visitors alike. The event featured interactive and practical sessions with representatives from the Department of Finance, as well as notable speakers from the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the Department of Health, the Department of Economic Development, the Integrated Transport Center, and other relevant government entities.

The first session focused on budget review, while the second session delved into expenditure review. A discussion session was dedicated to exploring mechanisms of strengthening financial cooperation, encouraging active collaboration between the various teams representing both the Department of Finance and several government entities. Commenting on the event, Buthaina Al Mazrouei, Director General of Government Financial Affairs, stated, "We were pleased with the outcome of the event, in which we aimed to advance financial efficiency and strengthen the fundamental principles of transparency within the financial sector. Our objective is to foster collaborative strategic engagement between the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi and the government entities, ensuring a sustainable economic growth and prosperity of our community."

She added, "With the constant support of our wise leadership, we are working relentlessly towards our ambitious vision for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. We continue dedicating our capabilities to enable and support vital sectors such as health, education, and social care, accelerating growth to ensure that everyone has access to the necessities of a decent life. Our ultimate goal is to further solidify Abu Dhabi's standing as a leading global hub for innovation, financial sustainability, and comprehensive development." The event was hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with several interactive sessions and activities for the participants, in order to offer their innovative insights and take actionable steps towards achieving Abu Dhabi Department of Finance's vision for a prosperous and sustainable financial ecosystem. (ANI/WAM)

