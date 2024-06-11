Left Menu

UAE President receives Azerbaijani Minister of Internal Affairs

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, Vilayat Eyvazov conveyed the greetings of Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, along with his wishes for continued prosperity and growth for the UAE and the continued advancement of UAE-Azerbaijan relations to serve their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.

In return, he extended his greetings to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and expressed his wishes for further development for Azerbaijan and its people. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation to serve mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and a number of officials, UAE citizens and guests. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

