Argentina: Clashes erupt between police, anti-govt protesters as Congress debates reform bill

Clashes erupted between police and anti-government protesters outside Congress on Tuesday as Senators were scheduled to debate a bill on government and economic reforms proposed by Argentina's President Javier Milei.

Clashes erupted between police and anti-government protesters outside Congress on Tuesday as Senators were scheduled to debate a bill on government and economic reforms proposed by Argentina's President Javier Milei, CNN reported. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd while protesters were seen throwing objects back at police. A car that belonged to a Television station was overturned and set on fire before the firefighters extinguished it, according to CNN report.

Protesters from various social groups and unions had gathered there to express opposition to the proposed reforms by Milei. Argentina's Chamber of Deputies has already approved the bill, which includes a declaration of "a public emergency in administrative, economic, financial and energy matters for a period of one year," which would give legislative powers in those sectors to the Executive Branch without the need to go through Congress, CNN reported. (ANI)

