Police official attacked by unknown men in Islamabad, investigation underway

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Islamabad was injured in an attack by unknown men on Friday, according to ARY News. The police officer was shifted to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

Citing details, ARY News reported that a group of women were allegedly harassed at a restaurant in Islamabad and the citizens called the police for help. However, when city's SP Khan Zeb arrived at the scene and tried to stop the suspects from harassing the women, he was attacked, and suffered injuries.

Soon after, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) visited the hospital to inquire about his condition, according to ARY News. Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the suspects.

This is not the first such incident in Pakistan. Amid deteriorating law and order situation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle had earlier arrested two suspects involved in online sexual harassment. Citing the FIA cybercrime circle Rawalpindi, ARY News reported that the accused had shared objectionable photographs and videos of a victim woman.

The accused were also blackmailing the complainant. Notably, the country in recent times, has grappled with rampant street crime, robberies, drug-related offences, and encounters with law enforcement.

Street criminals operate with impunity, targeting citizens in broad daylight outside banks, amidst traffic snarls, and within bustling markets, resorting to violence when faced with resistance. (ANI)

