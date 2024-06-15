Left Menu

UAE President inquires about wellbeing of UAE pilgrims in phone call with Head of Pilgrims' Affairs Office

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inquired about the conditions and well-being of UAE pilgrims during their performance of the Hajj rituals in the holy sites

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:09 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inquired about the conditions and well-being of UAE pilgrims during their performance of the Hajj rituals in the holy sites. He followed up on this matter during a phone call with Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat and Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office.

During the call, the President praised efforts by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the facilities it provides to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease, peace of mind, and safety. Al Darei said that His Highness had inquired about the conditions of the pilgrims and the services provided by the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office to facilitate the performance of these rituals.

He conveyed his greetings to the pilgrims and wished them success in completing their rituals, asking God to protect them and grant acceptance of their Hajj and acts of worship. He also congratulated them on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, praying that it brings good health and happiness to all.

In turn, the Head of the UAE Pilgrims' Affairs Office expressed his appreciation for the special attention he dedicates to the welfare of UAE pilgrims, his commitment to ensuring the quality of services provided to them, and the efficiency of procedures to guarantee the ease of performing these rituals. He commended the leadership's dedication to following up on citizens both at home and abroad. (ANI/WAM)

