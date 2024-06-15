COP28 President welcomes G7 Apulia Leaders' Communique support of commitments made in UAE Consensus

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, welcomed the G7 Apulia Leaders' Communique. The communique stated, "It supports the commitments made in the historic UAE Consensus to keep 1.5°C within reach while driving inclusive, sustainable socio-economic development for all."

Al Jaber stated, "The statement acknowledges the GST outcomes from COP28 and highlights the need to scale and speed up climate actions across mitigation, adaptation, and means of implementation. "I welcome calls to operationalise commitments in the UAE Consensus to drive ambition in the next generation of NDCs. Finance will be essential in realising that ambition and the call for setting a new collective quantified goal (NCQG) for finance at COP29 is a crucial enabler."

"The G7 endorsement of outcomes under the COP28 Presidential Action Agenda across agriculture, food systems and health are also encouraging indicators for their rapid implementation," the COP28 President went on to say, noting that the "COP28 Presidency is hopeful that these endorsements from the G7 continue to build momentum and galvanise Parties around the urgency of implementing immediate actions in this critical decade". "As we look toward November's G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil, now is the moment for all nations to ensure their next critical NDC is bold and ambitious," he said, in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)