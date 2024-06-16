Rulers of the Emirates congratulate UAE President, VPs on Eid Al-Adha

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Their Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the felicitous occasion and prayed to God to grant the leaders well-being and good health, and further progress and prosperity to the UAE people and Arab and Muslim nations. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, also congratulated the UAE leaders on the auspicious occasion.

The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion. Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of congratulations to the UAE leaders on the happy occasion. (ANI/WAM)

