Ajman completes 169 real estate valuations worth over AED729.5 million in May

The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman completed 169 real estate valuation processes during May 2024 with a total value exceeding AED729.5 million.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:48 IST
Ajman (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ajman [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman completed 169 real estate valuation processes during May 2024 with a total value exceeding AED729.5 million.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director of Real Estate Registration, explained that the valuation covered commercial, residential, industrial, and agricultural units, with commercial property accounting for the largest share, AED437.2 million, up 197 per cent compared to April 2024 and surpassing industrial properties, which had a total value of AED148.45 million.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the May report included individual valuation transactions, valuations for courts and institutions, and valuations for long-term golden residency visas for investors, which numbered 142 processes and exceeded AED334 million in total value, representing a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous month. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

