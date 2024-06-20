Left Menu

Israeli military declares support for government war aims after spokesman's comments stir controversy

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Wednesday night released a statement declaring its commitment to achieving the goals of the war in Gaza as defined by the government of Israel and that it has been working in this way "throughout the war day and night and will continue to do so."

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Wednesday night released a statement declaring its commitment to achieving the goals of the war in Gaza as defined by the government of Israel and that it has been working in this way "throughout the war day and night and will continue to do so." "The commanders of the IDF and their soldiers fight with determination and persistence to destroy the military capabilities and the governmental and organizational infrastructure of Hamas in Gaza, a distinct military goal," it added.

The statement came after Israel's inner Security Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defined the destruction of Hamas terrorist organization's military and governing capabilities as one of the goals of the Iron Swords War in Gaza. The comments caused a bit of controversy. This came after comments made by the Israel Defense Forces' Spokesman Daniel Hagari who said that Hamas cannot be defeated.

On that, the IDF said, "In his words, the IDF spokesman referred to the destruction of Hamas as an ideology and an idea, and the words were said by him in a clear and explicit manner. Any other claim is taking things out of context." In an interview with Israeli television, Daniel Hagari said, "the idea of destroying Hamas is simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public."

"Hamas is an idea. Hamas is a party," added the IDF Spokesman. "It is rooted in the hearts of the people - whoever thinks we can eliminate Hamas is wrong. It is the Muslim Brotherhood, it has been in the area for many, many years." (ANI/TPS)

