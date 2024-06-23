Left Menu

UAE participates in BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Moscow

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, led the UAE delegation at the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Moscow.

Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI/WAM): Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, led the UAE delegation at the BRICS Tourism Ministers' Meeting in Moscow. The meeting was chaired by the Russian Federation, which holds the BRICS 2024 Chairmanship under the theme "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security."

The meeting focused on fostering joint cooperation among BRICS member states to support sustainable tourism development and explore various tourism opportunities. Abdullah bin Touq highlighted the UAE's commitment, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to enhancing tourism cooperation with BRICS countries. He emphasised the importance of opening new avenues for sustainable tourism partnerships that boost economic growth, promote cultural exchange, and position the UAE as a leading global tourist destination, in alignment with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

"We are dedicated to working with our BRICS partners to develop a resilient and sustainable tourism sector," bin Touq stated. "This includes improving air connectivity and infrastructure, leveraging the strategic locations of the UAE and BRICS nations, embracing digital transformation and technology across various tourism sectors, and sharing best practices to facilitate travel and increase tourism flows among member states." He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing sustainable tourism with BRICS members and providing all necessary support to achieve this goal. "The UAE is actively collaborating with the United Nations World Tourism Organization to implement the Sustainable Tourism Measurement Framework," he added. (ANI/WAM)

