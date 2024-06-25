First round of Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship to start from June 28

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced the launch of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship with its first round at the Mubadala Arena in the capital, Abu Dhabi, during the period from June 28 to 30. One of the most prominent features of the tournament is that its five rounds are held in various parts of the country during the current year, and include 3 rounds for the suit category, and two rounds for the non-suit category.

It attracts the participation of male and female players from the categories of children, young men, adults and masters, starting from 4 years old and up to more than 30 years old. The first round of the tournament is witnessing unprecedented turnout rates by players and clubs, as it has attracted 3,000 players, male and female, to participate in its competitions and strive to win first places in it, especially as it gives the participating clubs and players the opportunity to compete in the various belt and weight categories to win medals and cash prizes, all the way to To win the championship title and win the cup in its final round in December, according to a comprehensive classification system for the tournament that depends on the performance of competitors and the results of clubs and players in all rounds of the tournament.

The total value of the tournament prizes reaches 1.5 million dirhams, to encourage distinguished people to continue their creativity, which contributes to enriching their careers and preparing them to represent the country in various future competitions at the continental and international levels. The first day begins with competitions for the adult, masters, and youth categories (under 18 years), while the second day witnesses competitions for the children's and junior categories (girls) under 16, 14, and 12 years old, while the final day is dedicated to competitions for the junior category (boys) under 16, 14, and 12 years old.

His Excellency Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: "The launch of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship represents a qualitative leap in terms of consolidating the leadership of the UAE and the capital, Abu Dhabi, in spreading and developing the sport, as it contributes to highlighting promising talents and provides a model platform for players." To showcase their skills and ability to reach new heights of excellence." He added, "The tournament is also a natural extension of our sporting heritage, and is in line with our keenness to provide everything necessary to consolidate Abu Dhabi's position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu."

He continued, "The tournament reflects the unlimited support of the wise leadership for the sport of Jiu-Jitsu, and highlights a new chapter in the Federation's cooperation with a group of partners and sponsors, which would contribute to the advancement of the sport of Jiu-Jitsu based on our awareness of its pivotal role in developing the emerging generations and instilling the values of discipline, courage, self-confidence and patience." It also gives promising talents a unique opportunity to shine, enhance their self-confidence and obtain the support they deserve, as well as improve the technical and skill aspects of the participants." Mahmoud Al Sayed, Director of the Jiu-Jitsu Academy at Al Wahda Club, confirmed, "The Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Championship aims to provide a model platform for competition, revealing talents, refining capabilities, and enhancing the spirit of struggle among local clubs and academies, starting from the children's category to professionals and professors."

He added, "We at Al Wahda Club were keen to participate in the tournament that bears a name dear to all of us, and we are confident that it will become a permanent station that players rely on to hone their skills and gain great experience." Pedro Damasino, coach of the Palms Sports Academy, said: "We are participating with 82 male and female players in the tournament, and they are very excited to participate and have made great efforts in training over the past period. The tournament gives them the opportunity to highlight their abilities and practically apply their training during strong fights in an atmosphere that mimics the best international tournaments." .

Haneen Al Khouri, a Baniyas Club player participating in the tournament in the under-16 category, said: "I am proud to participate in the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, because it is an ideal opportunity to test my abilities against the elite female players in the country. I feel optimistic and confident that I will give a strong performance no matter how great the challenge is, and I thank you." The Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation continues to organize tournaments and add new tournaments, giving us a season full of events and a wider scope for development and growth." The tournament provides an integrated sporting event, combining a professional sports environment on the one hand, and a distinctive atmosphere of cultural and sporting activities and entertainment shows, and attracts audiences from various parts of the country to watch the strongest fights and encourage their favorite athletes, ensuring an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and suspense. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)