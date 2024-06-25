24 young Emirati leaders honored within the "National Leadership Academy for Higher Education" program

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Education today honored 24 young Emirati leaders, graduates of the first batch of the "National Leadership Academy for Higher Education" program to qualify Emirati leaders in the education sector, which the Ministry launched last October as part of its continuing efforts to support, empower and qualify Emirati competencies in the educational field. The honoring ceremony, which was held in Dubai, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and a number of senior officials from the ministry, along with graduates of the first batch of the National Leadership Academy for Higher Education program and leaders. Institutions of higher education.

In his speech during the ceremony, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi congratulated the graduates, explaining that this is an important step in their journey to move towards broader and broader horizons of continuous learning, creativity and innovation to serve themselves, their community and their country by improving the higher education sector in the UAE and enhancing its competitiveness and presence at the levels. All local, regional and international. His Excellency said: The Ministry of Education is constantly keen to invest in developing Emirati capabilities and competencies in the educational field, and the "National Leadership Academy for Higher Education" program is the best witness to that, as we have succeeded today in empowering creative energies and building Emirati leaders armed with the knowledge, skill, and innovative thinking necessary to achieve excellence. And successes in the academic and administrative fields in the government higher education sector, as this represents a national priority adopted by the government, in addition to contributing to the development of the future education system to be pioneering, successful, proactive, and capable of contributing to achieving the development vision of the UAE.

The ceremony included an introductory video about the objectives of the "National Leadership Academy for Higher Education" program, its activities, and the stages that the participants go through, as well as a presentation of the five projects resulting from the program that were created by the young leaders, after the graduates were divided into five groups, and each group then presented its project to develop the system. Higher education in the country, a number of which were implemented with funding and supervision from the Ministry of Education. The list of graduates of the first batch of the National Leadership Academy for Higher Education program included Dr. Samira Al-Mulla, Dr. Hassan Al-Hashemi, Dr. Fatima Kalbat, Hoda Al-Tamimi, and Nada Bouftaim from the Ministry of Education, Professor Juma Al-Kaabi and Al-Yaziya Al-Dhaheri from the United Arab Emirates University, Maryam Al-Hammadi from the Emirates College for Educational Development, and Issa. Al Shamsi and Reem Al Hashemi from the University of Sharjah, Asma Al Shamsi from Ajman University, Dr. Wafa Al Zaghbar, Professor Fatima Taher and Dr. Mona Al Sinai from Zayed University, Dr. Habiba Al Saffar and Dr. Ali Al Mansouri from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and Dr. Fahd Al Saadi and Dr. Mira Al Marri from Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University. Dr. Lamia Al Hajri, Jassim Al Hammadi, and Maryam Al Hafeet from the Higher Colleges of Technology, Mohammed Al Raisi from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic University, and Samia Al Saeedi and Maryam Al Balushi from Rabdan Academy.

The program included three phases, with the first phase focusing on meetings and direct interaction with the participants by organizing a group of practical lectures, interactive workshops, and training activities specifically designed to develop leadership awareness among the participants and provide them with the key skills and competencies that must be possessed by a successful leader in the higher education sector. The second phase worked on preparing a comprehensive assessment (360 degrees) to contribute to the development of leaders individually, targeted enrichment for each leader, periodic follow-up to build and implement projects, and providing the necessary support by the ministry and the advisory body that sponsors the projects. As for the third phase, it evaluated and launched development projects for the higher education sector from Before the ministry and the shepherds. (ANI/WAM)

