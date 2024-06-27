Left Menu

India-Maldives hold Joint Staff Talks in Male

"7th Joint Staff Talks between India & Maldives were held at Male' on 27 June 24. A delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan, VM, participated from the Indian side," said the Indian High Commission in the Maldives in a post on X.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:42 IST
India-Maldives hold Joint Staff Talks in Male
India-Maldives hold 7th Joint Staff Talks in Male (Photo/X@HCIMaldives). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

India and Maldives held the 7th Joint Staff Talks at the Maldivian capital city on Thursday. The Indian delegation was led by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan.

"7th Joint Staff Talks between India & Maldives were held at Male on 27 June 24. A delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Prashant Mohan, VM, participated from the Indian side," said the Indian High Commission in the Maldives in a post on X. The 6th Joint Staff Talks (JST) between India and the Maldives were held in New Delhi on December 20, 2022. The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and extremely cordial atmosphere.

The discussions then focused on the ongoing and new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all the three services and further strengthening the engagements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024