Art exhibition showcasing Indian, Korean culture inaugurated in Delhi

The South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-Bok also attended the event. He appreciated the artworks presented by both Indian and Korean artists.

28-06-2024
Visuals from the inauguration event of the exhibition in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The opening ceremony for the upcoming exhibition 'Eternal Resonance Between Indian Culture and Korean Culture' was held in the national capital on Thursday. A total of five Indian artists and Korean artists have been selected for the exhibition.

The exhibition is being held from June 27 to September 27. The South Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-Bok also attended the event. He appreciated the artworks presented by both Indian and Korean artists.

The members lighted a lamp with a candle to start the ceremony in a traditional manner. The envoy said that the exhibition captures the long-standing collaboration between the two nations to promote cultural exchanges and strengthen ties.

"The exhibition has been organised by Korea-India Contemporary Artist Association. It truly celebrates long-standing collaboration to promote cultural exchanges and strengthen the ties between India and Korea," Chang said at the opening ceremony. "I want to commend all the efforts...all the talented Indian, and Korean artists who have contributed with their incredible artworks in this exhibition. Your creativity...captures the profound relationship between our two countries," he added.

An Indian artist at the event said that the aim of this exhibition is not to sell the artworks, but to give a message to Indian and Korean people of how cultural development can be built between two countries. Earlier in March, the South Korean envoy to India, Chang Jae-bok, lauded the enduring business partnership between the two nations, emphasizing substantial investments and deepening collaborations.

Addressing the inaugural session of the CII Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference here in the national capital, South Korean envoy highlighted the need for further improvements in India's business environment to attract more investments and encourage Indian businesses to explore opportunities in Korea. In a separate event, he affirmed that the negotiations on the expansion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and South Korea are likely to conclude in 2024. He said the last round of talks took place in January.

The Republic of Korea and India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2009. The two nations are negotiating the expansion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and have so far held several rounds of discussions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

