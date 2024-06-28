Left Menu

US charges 193 people in USD 2.7 billion healthcare fraud

Almost 200 people have been charged in a nationwide operation probing false health care claims involving approximately USD 2.75 billion in losses, The Hill reported on Thursday citing the Department of Justice.

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:15 IST
US charges 193 people in USD 2.7 billion healthcare fraud
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Almost 200 people have been charged in a nationwide operation probing false health care claims involving approximately USD 2.75 billion in losses, The Hill reported on Thursday citing the Department of Justice. Under its 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, the DOJ filed charges against 193 defendants, including 76 doctors, nurse practitioners and other licensed medical professionals in 32 different federal districts across the country.

The US government seized "over USD 231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold, and other assets" in a nationwide law enforcement action, as per The Hill. "It does not matter if you are a trafficker in a drug cartel or a corporate executive or medical professional employed by a health care company if you profit from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, you will be held accountable," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

According to the DOJ, the five individuals and a digital technology company participated in a more than USD 900-million fraud scheme in Arizona in connection with amniotic wound grafts, the unlawful distribution of Adderall pills and other stimulants. The DOJ also alleges corporate executives committed a USD 90 million fraud scheme by distributing adulterated and wrongfully branded HIV medication, more than USD 146 million in fake addiction treatment schemes, more than USD 1.1 billion in telemedicine and laboratory fraud, as well as USD 450 million in other health care fraud and opioid schemes, as reported by The Hill.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department's agents were proud to play a part in the multi-agency investigation. "Through this action, we in federal law enforcement send a clear and strong message -- that we will hold accountable those health care providers and prescribers who prey on their patients for profit and disregard the first rule of medical care: do no harm," Mayorkas said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024