US charges 193 people in USD 2.7 billion healthcare fraud

Almost 200 people have been charged in a nationwide operation probing false health care claims involving approximately USD 2.75 billion in losses, The Hill reported on Thursday citing the Department of Justice. Under its 2024 National Health Care Fraud Enforcement Action, the DOJ filed charges against 193 defendants, including 76 doctors, nurse practitioners and other licensed medical professionals in 32 different federal districts across the country.

The US government seized "over USD 231 million in cash, luxury vehicles, gold, and other assets" in a nationwide law enforcement action, as per The Hill. "It does not matter if you are a trafficker in a drug cartel or a corporate executive or medical professional employed by a health care company if you profit from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, you will be held accountable," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

According to the DOJ, the five individuals and a digital technology company participated in a more than USD 900-million fraud scheme in Arizona in connection with amniotic wound grafts, the unlawful distribution of Adderall pills and other stimulants. The DOJ also alleges corporate executives committed a USD 90 million fraud scheme by distributing adulterated and wrongfully branded HIV medication, more than USD 146 million in fake addiction treatment schemes, more than USD 1.1 billion in telemedicine and laboratory fraud, as well as USD 450 million in other health care fraud and opioid schemes, as reported by The Hill.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said his department's agents were proud to play a part in the multi-agency investigation. "Through this action, we in federal law enforcement send a clear and strong message -- that we will hold accountable those health care providers and prescribers who prey on their patients for profit and disregard the first rule of medical care: do no harm," Mayorkas said in a statement. (ANI)

