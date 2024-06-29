Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members pass resolution "not accepting" Omar Ayub's resignation

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Omar Ayub Khan's resignation, a resolution for not accepting his resignation was approved by the members of the parliamentary party, who expressed "complete trust" in the politician's leadership, The News International reported. The lawmakers of the opposition party unanimously approved the resolution, a day after the PTI secretary-general stepped down from his post.

This came as a surprising development amid reports of rising differences within the PTI, as Omar said he wanted "to focus" on his role as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan. He said that the PTI founder Imran Khan had accepted his resignation that he had tendered on June 22, via a letter addressed to jailed former prime minister and party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, The News International reported.

However, a meeting of the PTI lawmakers okayed a resolution calling for not accepting the opposition leader's resignation and expressing complete trust in his leadership as the secretary general of the party. Further, the resolution proposed Omar's continuation of services as the PTI secretary general.

The resolution also condemned the reports of the potential formation of a forward bloc by some disgruntled PTI leaders. "There is no truth in the reports regarding any forward bloc in PTI. All members are united under the leadership of the party founder and lifetime chairman," it stated.

Additionally, PTI senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Fiday, demanded resignation from PTI stalwart Shibli Faraz, saying that the party would only then be freed from the "qabza mafia". "I demand the resignation of Shibli Faraz from party positions and as leader of the opposition in Senate," Marwat said, who has been at loggerheads with Faraz and other party leaders.

Earlier in May, the outspoken jurist-turned-politician also refused to work with Senator Faraz and Omar, saying they didn't allow him to meet PTI founder Imran Khan. The development came amid deepening conflicts within the ranks of the PTI, The News International reported. PTI-backed 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers deliberated on the option of resignation from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership.

Earlier, Geo News reported citing sources that PTI-backed 27 Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmakers deliberated on the option of resignation from the National Assembly in protest against the party's top leadership. The insiders said that 21 out of 27, of its lawmakers hinted at forming a forward bloc over top leadership's inability to secure the release of party founder Imran Khan from jail.

They also "conveyed a message" to PTI chief Barrister Gohar and Secretary-General Omar Ayub to make 'serious efforts' for incarcerated leaders' release. (ANI)

