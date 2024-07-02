Left Menu

Indian Army contingent departs for India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 76 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion of the Ladakh Scouts along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent also comprises 76 personnel mainly from 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:58 IST
Indian Army contingent departs for India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree
The army contingent (Image courtesy: Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army contingent departed on Monday for the 13th edition of India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE that is scheduled to be conducted from July 1-15 at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province of Thailand, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in September 2019.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 76 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion of the Ladakh Scouts along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent also comprises 76 personnel mainly from 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division. The Aim of Exercise 'MAITREE' is to foster military cooperation between India and Thailand. The Exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing Joint Counter Insurgency/ Terrorist Operations in Jungle and Urban Environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Tactical Drills to be practised during the exercise will include the creation of a Joint Operation Centre, establishing an intelligence & surveillance centre, employment of drones and counter drone systems, securing of a landing site, small team insertion & extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills and Demolition of Illegal Structures. Exercise MAITREE will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conduct of joint operations. The Exercise will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries.

The Maitree Exercise is a military exercise between Thailand and India that takes place every year. The exercise covers air and land forces, along with medical and medical support activities. Joint exercises are conducted on a practical level to practice the necessary skills for confronting common threats. The name Maitree means "friendship". The exercise is another step in the process of strengthening friendship and increasing cooperation between Thailand and India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024