Pakistan: Former PML-N leaders criticise federal budget, say it lacks reforms

They urged the government to review the budget and roll back punitive measures like increasing taxes on the salaried class and allocating Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500 billion to MNAs for development schemes in their constituencies.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:35 IST
Pakistan: Former PML-N leaders criticise federal budget, say it lacks reforms
Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Image Credit: X/@SKhaqanAbbasi). Image Credit: ANI
Former PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Misftah Islamil, who have recently formed their own party, criticised the federal budget on Monday for lacking reforms and burdening the salaried class, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported. Abbasi and Islamil demanded that the government cut its expenses, stop smuggling, and increase exports by incentivising industrialists. They urged the government to review the budget and roll back punitive measures like increasing taxes on the salaried class and allocating Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500 billion to MNAs for development schemes in their constituencies.

"The budget does not carry any reform agenda, so how will the country move forward," Abbasi said. Abbasi said that instead of cutting its own expenses, the government has imposed more taxes, especially on those already paying multiple taxes. "No method has been adopted to bring non-taxpayers into the tax net and broaden the tax base," he said.

Criticising the allocation to lawmakers, Abbasi called the scheme "senseless" and said it would make no difference if streets and drains were not paved for another year. He claimed that non-filers will never pay a 45 per cent tax and will instead look for ways to evade taxes. Criticising tax exemptions on the properties of retired and martyred army officials and civil bureaucrats, he said other people will also seek this exemption and the government will not be able to meet their demand.

"Will the government impose a 65 per cent tax next year?" he asked. He warned that he is foreseeing a day when the people will stop paying taxes altogether. Abbasi said that the country's biggest problem is exports which have only increased to USD 30 billion after 75 years of independence.

"We need to increase it to at least USD 50 billion," he said, adding that the Special Investment and Financial Council was formed to facilitate investment, but nothing has happened so far. While replying to his former party colleagues, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that the government is working on a reform agenda and the process of dissolving the Pakistan-Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) has started in a bid to cut expenses. (ANI)

