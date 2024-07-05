Global Leaders Congratulate UK's New PM Keir Starmer on Landslide Victory

Keir Starmer, recently elected as the UK's new Prime Minister, has received a wave of congratulatory messages from global leaders. The overwhelming support underscores the international community's anticipation for a renewed cooperative effort with the UK.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X, saying, 'Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic UK election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend.'

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed similar sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for future collaboration. 'Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI,' he stated.

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, also joined in, referring to Starmer as his 'friend.' He wrote, 'Congratulations to my friend and new UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer on his resounding election victory. I look forward to working constructively with the incoming @UKLabour Government.'

Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog shared his hopes for deepened ties and pressing mutual efforts. 'I send my warmest congratulations to @Keir_Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom. I also express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister @RishiSunak for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period,' Herzog mentioned on X.

The Labour Party's triumph was emphatic, securing 403 seats compared to the Conservative Party's 109 in the 650-member House of Commons.