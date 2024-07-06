Left Menu

UK PM Keir Starmer Discusses Strengthened Ties and Trade Deal with India's Modi

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer converses with Indian PM Narendra Modi, lauding Modi's global leadership and expressing eagerness for a UK-India free trade agreement. Both leaders reflected on their election victories and discussed enhancing economic, defense, and environmental cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:11 IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/ X@Keir_Starmer). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newly elected United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, lauded the latter's leadership on global challenges and emphasized his eagerness to finalize a free trade agreement with India. The leaders exchanged congratulations on their respective election victories and underscored the robust relationship between the UK and India.

According to a release by the UK Prime Minister's Office, Starmer expressed readiness to strike a balanced deal on the Free Trade Agreement, with hopes of an early in-person meeting. Starmer also anticipated strengthening the respectful and strong ties between the two nations, thanking Modi for his global leadership on issues such as climate change and economic growth.

The dialogue touched upon the living bridge concept, the 2030 roadmap, and potential areas for deepening cooperation, including defense, security, critical and emerging technology, and climate change. Modi invited Starmer to visit India at the earliest opportunity, affirming a commitment to deepening economic ties. Starmer's Labour Party recently achieved a significant victory, ending 14 years of Conservative rule, with Starmer promising immediate reforms to 'rebuild Britain.'

