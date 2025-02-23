Left Menu

Kirill Dmitriev: Putin's New Envoy for Global Economic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation. This move follows high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia. Dmitriev will work on economic ties with both Western nations and the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:47 IST
Kirill Dmitriev: Putin's New Envoy for Global Economic Ties

In a strategic shift, President Vladimir Putin has appointed Kirill Dmitriev, leader of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy focused on international economic and investment cooperation. This appointment, reported by Russian news agencies, marks a significant development in Russia's foreign policy strategy.

Dmitriev's appointment follows the highest-level dialogue between the United States and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Together with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, Dmitriev participated in talks in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh last week. His new role emphasizes enhancing economic ties with the United States and other global players.

Dmitriev's extensive international experience, including his education in the United States and roles in American financial firms, adds credibility to his position. With this formal mandate, he will also be a crucial player in ongoing negotiations and initiatives, including a recent prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025