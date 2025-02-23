Kirill Dmitriev: Putin's New Envoy for Global Economic Ties

In a strategic shift, President Vladimir Putin has appointed Kirill Dmitriev, leader of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, as a special envoy focused on international economic and investment cooperation. This appointment, reported by Russian news agencies, marks a significant development in Russia's foreign policy strategy.

Dmitriev's appointment follows the highest-level dialogue between the United States and Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Together with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, Dmitriev participated in talks in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh last week. His new role emphasizes enhancing economic ties with the United States and other global players.

Dmitriev's extensive international experience, including his education in the United States and roles in American financial firms, adds credibility to his position. With this formal mandate, he will also be a crucial player in ongoing negotiations and initiatives, including a recent prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)